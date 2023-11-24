Black Friday: Know why biggest sales are held on this day

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 24

In the United States, Black Friday is the Friday that comes after Thanksgiving Day.

Thanksgiving Day is observed on the fourth Thursday of November.

Black Friday has grown to be one of the biggest shopping days of the year as companies offer huge discounts and promotions.

This year's Black Friday falls on November 24.

For a number of reasons, Black Friday sale attracts shoppers as the Christmas shopping season begins with tempting prices. It's the start of the busy holiday shopping season, when stores anticipate a large chunk of their yearly sales.

In an effort to increase overall sales, retailers provide significant discounts to draw in customers and encourage early holiday shopping. Retailers can also use the day to get rid of excess inventory by giving discounts and creating space for new items.

Stores usually open early on Black Friday to prepare for the rush that occurs later. In the meanwhile, shoppers usually get to the store as early as possible; some even set up camp outside shopping centres to take advantage of great discounts and cut costs on their Christmas shopping.

#United States of America USA