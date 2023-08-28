Blast in police station storehouse in UP’s Shahjahanpur; three injured

Shahjahanpur (UP), August 28
Three persons, including a police constable, were injured in a blast in a storehouse of Khutar police station here on Monday while cleaning work was underway, police said.
A sudden explosion took place in the ‘malkhana’, a storehouse of items seized by the police in a case during an investigation, of the police station, Superintendent of Police (SP) Ashok Kumar Meena told PTI.
Police constable Shailendra Shukla, retired constable Jaipal Singh, and the security guard Latif, who were cleaning the storehouse, got injured in the blast, Meena said.
The injured persons have been admitted to a hospital here, he said.
The reason behind the explosion is yet to be ascertained, the SP said, adding that an inquiry has been ordered into the matter.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Shobha yatra LIVE: Nuh wears deserted look amid tight security; 15 seers, right-wing group leaders pray at Nalhar temple
Authorities have denied permission for the yatra on Monday i...
Right-wing leaders in Gurugram put under house arrest in view of shobha yatra
Leaders says it is an ‘attack on the faith of Hindus’, done ...
2 students die by suicide in Rajasthan's Kota in 5 hours; coaching institutes told not to hold tests for 2 months
Both had scored low marks in tests
Kota suicides: Family expectations, peer pressure or lack of support system, why are students taking the extreme step?
Two more suicides on Sunday have again put a question mark o...