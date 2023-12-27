 Blast near Israeli embassy: NSG collects samples; CCTV footage scanned, security beefed up : The Tribune India

Blast near Israeli embassy: NSG collects samples; CCTV footage scanned, security beefed up

Officials say possibility of a chemical explosion cannot be ruled out

Security officials with the Forensic and K9 unit near the Israel Embassy during an investigation after a reported low intensity blast nearby, in New Delhi, December 27, 2023. PTI



New Delhi, December 27

The Delhi Police on Wednesday intensified its probe into a low-intensity blast that occurred near the Israeli embassy as samples were collected, CCTV cameras scanned and the process to check the dump data of active mobile phones near the spot was initiated, officials said.

A team of forensic experts from the National Security Guard (NSG) visited the spot in the morning and collected samples of leaves and grass that they suspected might contain chemicals used in the explosion, police sources said, adding that a team of the NSG's dog squad also inspected the spot with two canines.

Some people, including two youngsters, were seen in the CCTV footage roaming in the area, the officials said.

The police officials said they are trying to ascertain what kind of explosion occurred near the embassy.

They suspect that the perpetrators had a well-orchestrated plan, knowing that no CCTV camera was installed near the spot on Prithviraj Road.

The blast occurred in the area between the boundary walls of the house on plot number 4 -- Nanda's House -- and the Central Hindi Training Institute on plot number 2A on Prithviraj Road on Tuesday evening. The area has bushes, plants and trees and no CCTV camera, the sources said.

The area is behind the Israeli embassy on Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road, running parallel to Prithviraj Road.

According to the officials, the accused probably wanted to send out a message, without harming anyone.

The team of forensic experts marked the places with the signage of “A”, “B” and “C”.

They used magnetic gadgets to ascertain the intensity of the blast, the sources said.

Police have started collecting the dump data of the mobile phones that were active near the site during and before the blast.

Officials from the Special Cell of the Delhi Police and local police station inspected the spot and paramilitary personnel were also deployed there.

An official said police are contemplating lodging an FIR.

Security has been beefed up in Delhi after the blast near the embassy in the Chanakyapuri diplomatic enclave, an official said.

Areas around the Israeli embassy and Jewish establishments in Delhi have been put under the watch of security personnel.

According to the police sources, CCTV footage from near the spot has been collected and two youngsters were seen in the footage walking on the road shortly before the blast.

“It is yet to be ascertained whether they are suspects,” the official added.

Security agencies have collected the CCTV footage from the lanes of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road and Prithviraj Road.

The security officials who visited the spot said since no remnants of the explosive were found at the spot, the possibility of a “chemical explosion” cannot be ruled out.

No one was injured in the blast, but an “abusive” letter addressed to the Israeli ambassador was found near the site, the officials said.

The letter has been sent to the forensic laboratory to check for fingerprints, they added.

“It is a one-page letter written in English. It is suspected to be related to an organisation called Sir Allah Resistance and words like Zionists, Palestine and Gaza are mentioned in it,” a police source said.

The explosion is a grim reminder of another blast that occurred near the embassy in January 2021, in which some cars were damaged. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had probed that case.

Security has been beefed up around the Embassy of Israel since a war between Israel and Hamas began earlier this year, the officials said.

