‘Blatant assault on democracy’: Mamata Banerjee ‘vehemently’ condemns Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

New Delhi, March 22
Condemning the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal “vehemently”, his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee said while Opposition CMs are being targeted, corrupt people aligned with the BJP are not touched.
“It’s outrageous that while elected opposition CMs are being deliberately targeted and arrested, individuals accused under CBI/ED investigations are allowed to continue their malpractices with impunity, especially after aligning with the BJP”, Banerjee wrote on her X handle.
Describing Kejriwal’s arrest as “a blatant assault on democracy”, Banerjee said she had personally reached out to Sunita Kejriwal (wife of Delhi CM) to extend “unwavering support and solidarity” with her arrested husband.
Banerjee said the Opposition INDIA bloc will meet the Election Commission today to express strong objection to the deliberate targeting and arrests of Opposition leaders, particularly during the Model Code of Conduct period.
TMC Rajya Sabha members Derek O’brien and Nadimul Haque have been designated to take part in this crucial meeting with the Election Commission, Banerjee wrote.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
#Arvind Kejriwal #BJP #Democracy #INDIA bloc #Mamata Banerjee #West Bengal
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: 'Delhi CM Kejriwal key conspirator in liquor scam', ED tells court; seeks 10-day custody
Kejriwal was arrested by the federal probe agency on Thursda...
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: Delhi, Punjab ministers detained during AAP protest; CM Bhagwant Mann reaches Kejriwal's residence to meet his family
Following Kejriwal’s arrest on Thursday evening, AAP had giv...
3 Independent MLAs supporting BJP resign from Himachal Pradesh Assembly, pave way for byelections
Six disqualified Congress MLAs could join BJP shortly
Supreme Court refuses bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in Delhi excise policy case
Kavitha has moved the top court challenging her arrest by th...
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal withdraws plea against arrest from Supreme Court
Kejriwal had moved Supreme Court late on Thursday after ED a...