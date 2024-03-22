‘Blatant assault on democracy’: Mamata Banerjee ‘vehemently’ condemns Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

New Delhi, March 22

Condemning the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal “vehemently”, his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee said while Opposition CMs are being targeted, corrupt people aligned with the BJP are not touched.

“It’s outrageous that while elected opposition CMs are being deliberately targeted and arrested, individuals accused under CBI/ED investigations are allowed to continue their malpractices with impunity, especially after aligning with the BJP”, Banerjee wrote on her X handle.

Describing Kejriwal’s arrest as “a blatant assault on democracy”, Banerjee said she had personally reached out to Sunita Kejriwal (wife of Delhi CM) to extend “unwavering support and solidarity” with her arrested husband.

Banerjee said the Opposition INDIA bloc will meet the Election Commission today to express strong objection to the deliberate targeting and arrests of Opposition leaders, particularly during the Model Code of Conduct period.

TMC Rajya Sabha members Derek O’brien and Nadimul Haque have been designated to take part in this crucial meeting with the Election Commission, Banerjee wrote.

