Body of 4-year-old boy killed by his mother brought to Bengaluru; child to be cremated later today

PTI

Bengaluru, January 10

The body of a four-year-old boy, allegedly killed by his mother who is the CEO of a city-based startup, was brought here on Wednesday from Chitradurga.

The child will be cremated at Rajaji Nagar here later in the day.

The victim's father, Venkat Raman, brought the body to an apartment here where the initial rituals took place. The cremation will be held at Harishchandra Ghat.

Raman, who hails from Kerala and settled in Indonesia, reached Hiriyur in Chitradurga on Tuesday night and took possession of the body of his son after post-mortem.

Suchana Seth was apprehended in Chitradurga on Monday night while she was on her way from Goa to Bengaluru, and the boy's body was found in a suitcase that she was carrying.

She was arrested on the directions of the Goa police.

The post-mortem had revealed that the child was smothered to death.