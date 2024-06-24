Boiler explodes at powder coating factory in Ahmedabad; unit owner among 2 dead

Ahmedabad, June 24
A boiler exploded at a powder coating factory in Ahmedabad city on Monday, killing two persons, including the unit's owner, and triggering a fire, police said.
Three others sustained injuries in the boiler explosion at the factory located in the Odhav area of Ahmedabad city, they said.
An industrial boiler is a closed device in which fluid is heated.
The blast in the boiler of Banshi Powder Coating's factory killed two persons, including the owner of the unit and a worker, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Krunal Desai said, adding the cause of the explosion was not immediately known.
The blast triggered a blaze in the factory, where fire brigade personnel and police rushed to bring the situation under control, he said.
“A team from the forensic science laboratory has been called to examine the cause of the blast,” Desai said.
A case of accidental death has been registered by the police, the ACP added.
