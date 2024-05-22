New Delhi, May 22
A bomb threat has been received by the North Block, which houses the home ministry, according to an official of the Delhi Fire Service (DFS).
The threat was received through an email, according to the official.
The DFS official said a dog squad and bomb disposal and detection teams along with police and fire department personnel are conducting searches.
The call to the DFS was made after an officer posted at the North Block received the bomb threat email, a police officer said.
Searches are on and, as of now, nothing suspicious has been found, the officer said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi's North Block receives bomb threat; security officers conduct searches
The North Block houses the Home Ministry
‘Correct discourse, maintain decorum’: EC raps BJP, Congress; asks to issue formal notes to star campaigners
The poll body asked both the parties to desist from campaign...
As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
"Mera munda vi Sidhu varga hi hoshiar bane," said a middle-a...
Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren can’t campaign in Lok Sabha election as Supreme Court refuses to entertain his plea against arrest in PMLA case
Soren withdraws his petition after a Bench led by Justice Di...
In a historic move, Norway, Ireland and Spain recognise Palestine as a state
Israel orders recall of ambassadors to Ireland and Norway