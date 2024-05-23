Bomb threat email to North Block, searches held

New Delhi, May 22
A bomb threat has been received by the North Block, which houses the Home Ministry, according to an official of the Delhi Fire Service (DFS).
The threat was received through an email, according to the official. The DFS official said a dog squad and bomb disposal and detection teams along with police and fire department personnel are conducting searches. The call to the DFS was made after an officer posted at the North Block received the bomb threat email.
