Bombay, Delhi IITs in top150

New Delhi, June 5

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay, and the IIT-Delhi feature among the top 150 universities in the world, while the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) retained the top rank globally for the 13th time, according to the QS World University Ranking-2025 announced on Wednesday.

While the IIT-Bombay has climbed from 149 last year to 118, the IIT-Delhi improved its rank by 47 points to bag the 150th position globally.

“It is my pleasure that the IIT-Bombay has risen by 31 places. This is the achievement of the team of faculty, students, and staff all together. We aspire to improve ourselves further,” said Professor Shireesh Kedare, Director, IIT, Bombay. Universities from the US and the UK are dominating in the top 20 categories.

According to the official website, “This year’s ranking is the largest ever, featuring over 1,500 universities across 105 higher education systems. The United States is the most represented country or territory, with 197 ranked institutions, followed by the United Kingdom with 90 and mainland China with 71. The University of Delhi has made the biggest jump of 79 ranks — from 407 last year to 328 this time. In India, the university has improved its rank from ninth last year to seventh this time. — TNS

Thapar in 851-900

Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology, Patiala, is in the bracket of 851-900, OP Jindal Global University, Sonepat, in 1001-1200 and Panjab University, Chandigarh, in 1001-1200