 Boutique asked to pay Rs 5,000 fine to woman for stitching garments improperly before wedding event : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Boutique asked to pay Rs 5,000 fine to woman for stitching garments improperly before wedding event

Boutique asked to pay Rs 5,000 fine to woman for stitching garments improperly before wedding event

The forum said that since the garments were not stitched properly, it “must have ruined the excitement and caused mental trauma” to the woman.

Boutique asked to pay Rs 5,000 fine to woman for stitching garments improperly before wedding event

Photo for representation: iStock



PTI

Vadodara, March 29

A consumer forum in Gujarat’s Vadodara district has imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on a local boutique for causing “mental trauma” to a woman by stitching her garments improperly, due to which she had to wear some other clothes during a wedding event in her family.

The Vadodara District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (additional), in its order passed on March 7, noted that the complainant woman had planned to wear the garments during her nephew’s wedding.

In its order, the forum said that since these garments — three blouses and two dresses — were not stitched properly, it “must have ruined the excitement and caused mental trauma” to the woman.

“Hence, we order the boutique to pay Rs 5,000 to the complainant for causing mental harassment,” it said.

It also ordered the boutique, La Vichitra, to pay Rs 3,000 that the woman had paid towards the stitching charges and Rs 2,000 towards legal costs.

As per the case details, one Deepika Dave of Ahmedabad had visited La Vichitra boutique in October 2017 to get three matching blouse pieces, which she received with three saris she purchased from another shop, stitched.

She also gave another blouse piece and two dresses of her daughter for stitching and paid Rs 5,000 for the stitching work to be done.

When Dave visited the shop again in November 2017 and tried them, she realised that all three blouses were not improperly stitched. Similarly, her daughter’s two dresses were also not stitched properly.

When Dave asked the boutique owner to buy new blouse pieces for her and stitch them again with no extra cost, the owner refused, the order said.

The woman then approached the consumer forum and filed a complaint in August 2018. In her plea, Dave said she had purchased three saris in view of the wedding and paid Rs 10,800.

Through her complaint, she sought a compensation of Rs 13,200 claiming that because of the badly-stitched matching blouses, she could not wear those particular saris at the wedding event.

During the hearing, Dave submitted evidence of payment to the shop and also informed the forum that the owner had refunded Rs 2,000 out of Rs 5,000 paid for the stitching job.

As per the order, the opponent, despite getting the notice, neither remained present during the hearing nor challenged the claims made by the complainant through an affidavit. 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gujarat


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Hope that in India 'everyone's rights' are 'protected', people are able to vote in 'free & fair' atmosphere: UN spokesperson

2
India

Jailed gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari dies of cardiac arrest

3
India

Relief for Delhi CM, High Court bins plea for his ouster

4
Punjab

Punjab: ED raids yield Rs 3.89 crore in guava orchard scam case

5
Haryana

RWAs in Faridabad taking up repairs of high-rises without structural audit

6
India

Jailed gangster Mukhtar Ansari dies of cardiac arrest

7
Uttar Pradesh

High alert across Uttar Pradesh after gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's death

8
Punjab INDIA VOTES 2024

AAP plans carrot-&-stick approach to keep its flock together in Punjab

9
India

Cash-strapped Congress gets fresh I-T notice of Rs 1,800 crore; party accuses ruling BJP of indulging in 'tax terrorism'

10
India

Veteran actor Govinda makes a political comeback, joins Shinde-led Shiv Sena

Don't Miss

View All
Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Top News

Chief Judicial Magistrate's court in UP's Banda orders judicial inquiry into death of gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari

UP court orders judicial probe into gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari’s death, seeks report in a month

Ghazipur MP Afzal Ansari on Tuesday alleged that his brother...

‘Heart attack or poisoning’: The life and times of Mukhtar Ansari—crime and politics

‘Heart attack or poisoning’: The life and times of Mukhtar Ansari—crime and politics

Eastern parts of Uttar Pradesh are among the poorest regions...

Cash-strapped Congress gets fresh IT notice of Rs 1,700 crore, say party insiders

Cash-strapped Congress gets fresh I-T notice of Rs 1,800 crore; party accuses ruling BJP of indulging in 'tax terrorism'

Party treasurer Ajay Maken alleges that BJP is in serious vi...

CBI files chargesheet against 20 institutes, 105 individuals in Himachal Pradesh multi-crore scholarship scam

CBI files chargesheet against 20 institutes, 105 individuals in Himachal Pradesh multi-crore scholarship scam

22 educational institutions were on CBI radar in the scholar...

Mahagathbandhan announces LS seat-sharing for Bihar; RJD to contest 26, Congress 9

Mahagathbandhan announces Lok Sabha seat-sharing for Bihar; RJD to contest 26, Congress 9

High-decibel contest seems on the cards in Hajipur, where RJ...


Cities

View All

Rising prices, joblessness may count as major Lok Sabha poll issues

Amritsar: Rising prices, joblessness may count as major Lok Sabha poll issues

Amritsar MC offices to remain open on March 30, 31 for property tax

Despite Punjab CM's order, most govt, private offices fail to introduce signboards in Punjabi

Have no plans to quit Congress: Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla

Prohibitory orders in force for SOE entrance exams

Mohali police arrest 3 members of Chaura Madhre gang

Mohali police arrest 3 members of Chaura Madhre gang

Stray canine menace: Chandigarh civic body earmarks Rs 20L for dog bite compensation

Chandigarh-Sharjah flight set to resume on April 2

Chandigarh: Audit finds financial mismanagement in Panchayat Bhawan operations

Zirakpur: Ayushmann Khurrana helps launch food venture for LGBTQ+ community

Kejriwal's wife Sunita is preparing to hold post of Delhi Chief Minster: Hardeep Puri

Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita is preparing to hold post of Delhi chief minister: Hardeep Puri

Sexual harassment file stuck because of Arvind Kejriwal's inaction, claims L-G

Arvind Kejriwal's wife launches WhatsApp campaign to garner support for AAP leader

Country ashamed by ‘politicisation’ of ED-CBI by BJP; people will respond to it in polls: AAP

Enforcement Directorate wants AAP's Lok Sabha poll strategy details from Arvind Kejriwal's phone: Atishi

Liquor vend auction evokes no response in 7 of 14 city zones

Jalandhar: Liquor vend auction evokes no response in 7 of 14 city zones

35-yr-old man shot dead at shop in Garhshankar

Phagwara: Two arrested on charge of extortion

Expired drugs destroyed at Phagwara Civil Hospital

Jalandhar: FIR against five AAP workers for vandalising Sushil Rinku, Sheetal Angural boards

Police can attach bookies’ properties

Ludhiana: Police can attach bookies’ properties

INDIA VOTES 2024: Speculations rife over Congress candidate from Ludhiana

Ludhiana: Political parties served seven notices for violating poll code

Liquor vend auction gets good response

Hit by stone after arguments, man succumbs

VB nabs PSPCL assistant line man for taking ~15,000 bribe

VB nabs PSPCL assistant line man for taking Rs 15,000 bribe

Man arrested for ‘murdering’ brother over property dispute

Patiala police conduct special search in jails

RGNUL gets new VC

Deed writer booked for duping woman