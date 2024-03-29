‘Brahma muhurta bathing and more’; PM Modi shares energy secrets with Bill Gates

Aditi Tandon
New Delhi, March 29
Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared energy secrets with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates who wanted to know what relaxation schedules "one of the hardest working people out there" followed.
"In my life, relaxation is on autopilot mode. It is part of my spiritual practice. I find inner peace through this spiritual practice instilled into me by my teachers. This energy does not stem from physical strength but my commitment to focus solely on the mission at hand. I live my mission," Modi told Gates in a recent conversation the two had at the PM's 7 Lok Kalyan Marg residence. The discussion was televised on PM's X handle on Friday.
The PM told a curious Gates that his body had adapted to little rest.
"I sleep little, I can work very late, I can still rise very early and stay fresh all the time," Modi said.
The PM attributed this resilience partly to the period spent in the Himalayas.
"In the Himalayas I followed a tradition of bathing in Brahma muhurta -- early morning hours between 3.20 am and 3.40 am. This has conditioned my body overtime. I do not need conventional methods to rest or relax. Relaxation comes naturally to me," said the PM as he runs for a third straight term in office.
