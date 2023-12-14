Mastermind behind Parliament security breach still on the run; Delhi Police conduct raids to nab him

PTI

New Delhi, December 14

The Delhi Police are conducting raids to the nab the sixth man suspected to be a key part of the group that breached Parliament, an officer said on Thursday.

A resident of Kolkata, Lalit Jha, is a teacher by profession and was the main conspirator of the security breach, police said.

Influenced by revolutionary Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Lalit and others were highly motivated to commit an act which could draw the country's attention to them, they said.

The security agencies so far have not found their connection with any terror group, the officer said.

All six joined a Bhagat Singh fan page on Facebook after coming in touch with each other on social media.

Lalit, Sagar Sharma and Maoranjan D had about a year ago met in Mysore where they made a plan to barge into Parliament. They later added Neelam and Amol in the plan.

Being a teacher, Lalit took the lead and instructed Manoranjan to do a reccee of all entry points of the Parliament during the Monsoon Session.

"In July, Manoranjan came to Delhi and went inside Parliament on a visitor pass issued in the name of an MP. There, he got to know that the frisking of shoes does not happen," the officer privy to the investigation said.

On Wednesday, Lalit came with the four others to Parliament.

When they got passes for only two of them - Lalit decided to take the mobile phones of all four - Sagar, Manoranjan, Neelam and Amol – with him.

The colour canisters, which were sprayed inside and outside the Parliament complex, had been brought by Amol from Kalyan, Maharashtra.

Sagar and Manoranjan went inside, while Neelam and Amol stayed outside at the gate where they, too, opened the canisters, which emitted yellow and red smoke, the officer said.

Lalit later posted the video of the incident on his Instagram account and also shared it with Vishal Sharma alias Vickey –- also part of the group — soon after Neelam and Amol were detained from outside Parliament, the officer added.

Lalit's last location was traced to Neemrana on the Rajasthan-Haryana Border.

Police had earlier said that all five had gathered on December 10 and stayed at Vishal Sharma's house in Gurugram.

Neelam, Manoranjan, Amol and Vishal are in custody and have been questioned by the Delhi Police Special cell and other security agencies.