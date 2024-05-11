Brazilian held at Mumbai airport with cocaine worth Rs 9.75 crore; had ingested drug-filled capsules

Mumbai, May 11
A Brazilian national was arrested from Mumbai airport allegedly with 975 grams of cocaine worth Rs 9.75 crore, a Directorate of Revenue Intelligence official said on Saturday.
The man was apprehended on Thursday on specific intelligence and he confessed to having ingested drug-filled capsules, the Mumbai Zone DRI official said.
"He was produced in a court where the magistrate ordered that he be admitted to JJ Hospital. On Friday, doctors there purged from his body 110 capsules containing 975 grams of cocaine," he said.
He was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and further probe to unravel the peddling network was under way, the official said.
