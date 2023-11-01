 Breath analyser test: DGCA issues revised norms; pilots, crew members barred from using mouthwash, tooth gel : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Breath analyser test: DGCA issues revised norms; pilots, crew members barred from using mouthwash, tooth gel

Breath analyser test: DGCA issues revised norms; pilots, crew members barred from using mouthwash, tooth gel

Besides, various changes have been made to the norms pertaining to the procedure for medical examination of aircraft personnel for alcohol consumption

Breath analyser test: DGCA issues revised norms; pilots, crew members barred from using mouthwash, tooth gel

Photo for representation. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, November 1

Pilots and crew members cannot use mouthwash, tooth gel or any such substance that has alcoholic content, as that could result in positive breath analyser test, according to revised norms issued by aviation regulator DGCA.

Besides, various changes have been made to the norms pertaining to the procedure for medical examination of aircraft personnel for alcohol consumption.

In a release on Wednesday, DGCA said it had revised the Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) on procedure for medical examination of aircraft personnel for alcohol consumption with the objective of enhancing safety of aircraft operations coupled with streamlining provisions of the existing regulations in line with feedback from industry and stakeholders from time to time for more effective implementation.

"No crew member shall consume any drug/formulation or use any substance such as mouthwash/tooth gel or any such product which has alcoholic content.

"This may result in positive breath analyser test. Any crew member who is undergoing such medication shall consult the company doctor before undertaking flying assignment," as per the DGCA.

The watchdog, in the draft CAR, had proposed barring crew from using any "drug/formulation or use any substance such as mouthwash/tooth gel/perfume or any such product which has alcoholic content".

The word 'perfume' is not included in the final CAR.

According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), breath analyser equipment with fuel cell technology has been made mandatory and a procedure for oversight and surveillance of calibration agencies has been introduced.

"To prevent missed breath analyser cases, a provision has been introduced wherein the operating crew travelling as passengers shall undergo breath analyser test at the boarding station in case of ramp to ramp transfer for operating flight," it said in the CAR dated October 30.

Among other requirements, camera recording of breath analyser testing has been made mandatory for the operators engaged in seasonal pilgrimage operations and non-scheduled operators. Also, state governments should ensure the compliance of this requirement at base stations and in cases where they are away from base station for more than two days and operate a flight from there.

"If any crew member/student pilot after reaching the airport feels that he/she is unable to discharge his flying duties safely due to sickness, the crew member will intimate his company and in such case the breath-analyser test shall not be conducted and the same will not be considered as missed BA.

"However, the crew member/student pilot shall not be rostered for flying duties on that day and subsequently shall be rostered for flying duties after review by the company doctor," the release said.

To facilitate the operators, especially in general aviation, the regulator has enhanced the scope of facilities for undergoing the breath analyser examination.

Under the DGCA norms, for all scheduled operators, each flight crew member and cabin crew member shall be subjected to pre-flight breath analyser examination at first departure airport during a flight duty period.

For all scheduled flights originating from destinations outside India, post-flight breath analyser examination of each flight crew and cabin crew shall be carried out at the first port of landing in India, as per the norms.

Stringent punishments are in place when a crew tests positive in a breath analyser test, depending on whether it is repetitive. It is applicable for both pre and post flight tests. 

#DGCA

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Kangana Ranaut criticises Punjabi-Canadian rapper Shubh for celebrating Indira Gandhi's assassination

2
Entertainment

When Bobby Deol took to drinking because his films didn't work

3
India

Government asks Apple to join probe after Opposition MPs claim of receiving hacking attempt warning from iPhone maker

4
Diaspora

Gurdaspur girl murdered in UK, husband arrested

5
Diaspora

24-year-old Indian student stabbed in US

6
Punjab

Delhi liquor scam: ED searches AAP MLA Kulwant Singh's Mohali house

7
India

Army Major terminated from service by President for possessing, sharing classified information

8
Punjab

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit gives assent to 2 money Bills

9
World

Canadian foreign minister Joly says she’s in touch with her Indian counterpart Jaishankar

10
India

Indian Air Force retires one more MiG 21 squadron

Don't Miss

View All
100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib in images
Amritsar

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib, Amritsar, in images

‘Steal his boots’: Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah
World Cup 2023

'Steal his boots': Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs
Diaspora

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs

Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills
Punjab

Punjab: Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills

Bhogpur co-op sugar mill shows the way
Jalandhar

Generating electricity from stubble: Bhogpur co-op sugar mill in Jalandhar shows the way

On death row in Qatar, Navtej got Prez medal
Punjab

On death row in Qatar, former Indian Navy officer Captain Navtej Singh Gill got President medal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations
Himachal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes ~31 L from paddy straw
Punjab

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes Rs 31 lakh from paddy straw

Top News

First foreign passport holders leave Gaza to Egypt through Rafah crossing

First foreign passport holders leave Gaza to Egypt through Rafah crossing

24-year-old Indian student stabbed in US, condition critical

24-year-old Indian student stabbed in US

Varun is stabbed with a knife in the temple by assailant Jor...

Gangster shot dead in Punjab’s Ferozepur

Gangster shot dead in Punjab’s Ferozepur

Gurpreet Singh alias Laddi is killed near the railway crossi...

Man charged with manslaughter, assault as hate crimes in fatal attack on 66-year-old Sikh in New York

Man charged with hate crime in fatal attack on 66-year-old Sikh man in New York

Gilbert Augustin is arraigned on Tuesday on an indictment ch...

Breath analyser test: DGCA issues revised norms; pilots, crew members barred from using mouthwash, tooth gel

Breath analyser test: DGCA issues revised norms; pilots, crew members barred from using mouthwash, tooth gel

Besides, various changes have been made to the norms pertain...


Cities

View All

Family runs into fake travel agent, loses Rs 95 lakh

Amritsar family runs into fake travel agent from Jalandhar, loses Rs 95 lakh

Computer teachers protest police ‘torture’ on colleagues in Tarn Taran

MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney sanctions Rs 1 crore for upkeep of Heritage Street paths leading to Golden Temple in Amritsar

Gurdaspur girl murdered in UK, husband arrested

Ward watch: Contaminated water supply, garbage heaps, choked sewers bane of residents

Lakha Sidhana detained at home, villagers protest

Lakha Sidhana detained at home, villagers protest

Gangster takes responsibility for trader’s murder

Mani Majra set to get 24x7 water supply from next month

Mani Majra set to get 24x7 water supply from next month

20th bid, no takers for 18 liquor vends in Chandigarh

Thieves strike at ex-IAS couple’s Panchkula house

Delhi liquor scam: ED searches AAP MLA Kulwant Singh's Mohali house

Dharam Pal superannuates, Home Secretary gets additional charge of Chandigarh Adviser

PM unveils Amrit Vatika memorial

PM unveils Amrit Vatika memorial

Delhi's air quality 'very poor' for fifth day in a row

Scam couldn't have taken place sans Kejri's nod: BJP

SC notice to Centre on Umar Khalid's plea

Delhi liquor scam: ED searches AAP MLA Kulwant Singh's Mohali house

Wine shop robbery cracked, 2 held

Wine shop robbery cracked, 2 held

Twin murders shock Kapurthala

Two shopkeepers fined for violating food safety norms

Over 1,500 take part in 2.5-km 'Run for Unity'

Indian Oil Mumbai make it to hockey semis

Various organisations hold protest outside PAU as Bhagwant Mann participates in debate

Various organisations hold protest outside PAU as Bhagwant Mann participates in debate

Speeding vehicle kills 40-yr-old man, leaves three others hurt

CM to host open debate at PAU today

J&K man gets 20-yr RI in drug case

Man 'strangled to death' by wife, her paramour

Stop politicking on SYL: Kapoori villagers

Stop politicking on SYL: Kapoori villagers

Soon, mechanical sweeping in Patiala

Low wind speed adding to Punjab's farm fire crisis

Health Department comes up with public health advisory as air quality turns ‘poor’

Govt to offer support, mentorship to budding entrepreneurs: Arora