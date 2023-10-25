Bribe for query charge: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey sharpens attack on Mahua Moitra

PTI

New Delhi, October 25

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Wednesday sharpened his attack on the TMC's Lok Sabha member Mahua Moitra and posed a volley of questions over the "bribe for query" allegations against her, saying it was a matter of Parliament's dignity and India's security.

In a post on X, he asked Moitra to clarify if her NIC mail was opened in Dubai or not and who bore the expenses of her foreign trips.

"The question is not about Adani, degree or theft, but about your corruption by misleading the country," the BJP MP said in his post on the microblogging site without naming Moitra.

The question is about the dignity of Parliament, the security of India and the corruption and criminality of the said MP, he wrote on X, with hashtags "Degree wali desh beche (the one who has degree sells the country)" and "Chand paise ke liye zamir beche (sells conscience for a few bucks)".

"The answer has to be given whether NIC mail was opened in Dubai or not? Whether questions were asked in exchange for money or not? Who bore the expenses of foreign trips? Whether permission was ever taken from the Lok Sabha Speaker and the MEA to go abroad or not?” Dubey also posed.

The BJP MP's scathing attack on Moitra comes after Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday said the National Informatics Centre (NIC) would extend "full cooperation" to Parliament's Ethics Committee in the investigation of charges levelled by Dubey against Moitra.

Sharing a copy of Vaishnaw's letter on X, Dubey said it is the beginning of a 'dharma yuddh'.

Moitra said she was "amused" by Vaishnaw's response to Dubey's letter and welcomed the BJP "to do a hit job on me".

Dubey has accused Moitra of accepting bribes and favours for asking questions in Lok Sabha at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani to target the Adani Group and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The BJP MP recently wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in this regard.

#BJP #Dubai #Lok Sabha