BRICS group doubles in size to 10 members

New Delhi, January 1

The BRICS bloc has doubled in size on New Year’s Day by adding five new members to its fold. Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the UAE have joined BRICS as new full members with Russia taking over the chairmanship for the year.

Argentina spoiled the party by declining to join BRICS after the new President took over in Buenos Aires.

The grouping had started out with India, Brazil, China and Russia as full members. Later it became a five-member organisation with the inclusion of South Africa as a full member.

About 30 countries have indicated their interest to be associated with BRICS in one form or another. Speaking on the occasion, Russian President Valdimir Putin indicated that BRICS might put a freeze on new memberships.

