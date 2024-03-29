BRIEFLY: CBI files closure report against Patel

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has closed an alleged corruption case involving Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction) leader Praful Patel, registered in 2017. The CBI registered the FIRs in May 2017 following a Supreme Court directive. A closure report has been in this regards before a special CBI court in Delhi recently. The Special Judge, Prashant Kumar, recently issued notice to the investigating officer and fixed the matter for April 15, 2024. —ANI

UK ships to undergo repairs at TN facility

New Delhi: In a significant development emphasising robust ties between the UK and India, Royal Fleet Auxiliary ships RFA Argus and RFA Lyme Bay arrived for maintenance at L&T shipbuilding facility at Kattupalli, Tamil Nadu. A statement by L&T quoted Oliver Ballhatchet Deputy British High Commissioner as having said, "This is the first instance that Royal Navy ships are undergoing scheduled maintenance in India. This move signifies a step towards India-UK 2030 roadmap and reflects a shared understanding of the global security challenges in the Indian Ocean Region". —TNS

IIM-Mumbai ties up with European firm

New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Management Mumbai (IIM-Mumbai) has entered into a strategic collaboration with Starburst, a European entity working in aerospace, new space, and defence. The partnership aims at cultivating an ecosystem centered around IIM-Mumbai, providing vital support and resources to startups across the nation working in aerospace, new space and defence. Prof Manoj K Tiwari, Director, IIM, and Francois Chopard of Starburst formalised the agreement on Thursday.

