BJP MP Brij Bhushan pleads not guilty to sexual harassment charges

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, May 21
BJP MP and former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Singh pleaded not guilty to the charges of sexual harassment framed against him in a criminal case filed by five women wrestlers and claimed trial on Tuesday.
Earlier this month, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Priyanka Rajpoot of Rouse Avenue Courts had framed the charges against him.
Brij Bhushan along with former assistant secretary of the WFI and co-accused Vinod Tomar are currently out on bail. “Charges have been framed and they will have to prove these in the court. I have all evidence to prove my innocence...All these are false cases, the Delhi Police have to show what evidence they have against me...,” he told reporters.
The court asked Brij Bhushan if he pleaded guilty to the charges, to this he responded, “Why will I plead guilty when I am not guilty?”
The court had found sufficient material on the record to frame charges against Brij Bhushan under Sections 354 (outraging modesty of woman) and 354A (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The Judge posted the matter for further proceedings on June 1.
It had also found sufficient material to frame charges against Brij Bhushan for offences under Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC in connection with two of the five victims. The court, however, discharged Brij Bhushan in a complaint filed by one of the six women wrestlers, citing lack of sufficient evidence to back her claim.
A six-time MP from Uttar Pradesh, Brij Bhushan was denied BJP ticket from Kaiserganj Lok Sabha seat in the wake of the sexual harassment allegations levelled against him.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Shambhu: Thousands of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal, western UP, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan farmers to hit ground zero
Farm stir at Shambhu completes 100 days today
3 Indian-origin students killed in car crash in US
Police say the speeding vehicle overturned upside down after...
Hundreds of Sikhs carrying Khalistan flags show up for hearing on 3 Indians accused of killing Nijjar in Canada
3 accused appear before Canadian court in person, fourth app...
Pune Porsche accident: Decide limit on serving alcohol, if someone highly drunk, make arrangements for stay, court to pubs
2 liquor serving outlets visited by teen driver sealed
Had it not been for Ambedkar, Jawaharlal Nehru wouldn’t have agreed to quota: Narendra Modi
Says Congress mindset has been anti-reservation