British court rejects Nirav’s fresh bail plea

London, May 7
Fugitive businessman Nirav Modi, who has been in prison in London for over five years, on Tuesday made a new bail application, which was rejected by a UK judge who ruled that he continued to pose a “substantial risk” of absconding justice.
The 52-year-old diamond merchant, who lost his extradition battle to face fraud and money laundering charges in India, did not appear for the bail hearing at Westminster Magistrates Court in London but his son and two daughters were present in the gallery.
