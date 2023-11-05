BRS MLC Kavitha’s Bharat Jagruti to take up legal battle for quick implementation of women’s

Hyderabad, November 5
Ruling BRS MLC in Telangana K Kavitha on Sunday said the Bharat Jagruti, a cultural organisation led by her, is discussing with legal experts on taking up a legal battle for the quick implementation of women’s reservation legislation.
As per the advice of legal experts, Bharat Jagruti would implead itself in the petitions pending in the Supreme Court on the matter, she said, according to a release from her office.
Observing that several organisations and parties are demanding immediate implementation of the women’s quota, she demanded that the Centre take measures for its implementation of the reservation from the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Some organisations had already gone to court, she said.
Kavitha had observed hunger strike in Delhi in March this year in support of the women’s reservation Bill.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Primary schools in Delhi shut till Nov 10 as air quality dips to 'severe plus' category
Toxic haze lingers over Delhi for the sixth consecutive day
Official 'forced' to burn paddy stubble in Bathinda, nine booked on CM's orders
Can’t be a mute spectator to such heinous incidents, says Ma...
Probe into Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing already 'tainted': Indian envoy Verma to Canada
‘India has not been shown concrete evidence by Canada or its...
Israeli strike kills 51, mostly children and women, says Palestinian media; Arab world, US split on ceasefire
US warns ceasefire would allow Hamas to regroup, strike agai...
Thousands spend night under open sky in Nepal after earthquake kills 157 people, damages their houses
People use plastic sheets and old clothes to keep them warm