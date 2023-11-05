BRS MLC Kavitha’s Bharat Jagruti to take up legal battle for quick implementation of women’s

PTI

Hyderabad, November 5

Ruling BRS MLC in Telangana K Kavitha on Sunday said the Bharat Jagruti, a cultural organisation led by her, is discussing with legal experts on taking up a legal battle for the quick implementation of women’s reservation legislation.

As per the advice of legal experts, Bharat Jagruti would implead itself in the petitions pending in the Supreme Court on the matter, she said, according to a release from her office.

Observing that several organisations and parties are demanding immediate implementation of the women’s quota, she demanded that the Centre take measures for its implementation of the reservation from the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Some organisations had already gone to court, she said.

Kavitha had observed hunger strike in Delhi in March this year in support of the women’s reservation Bill.

