BRS MP and party candidate Prabhakar Reddy stabbed during Telangana poll campaign, KCR calls it attack on himself

PTI

Hyderabad, October 30

BRS assembly election candidate Kotha Prabhakar Reddy was on Monday stabbed while he was campaigning in Siddipet district by a 38-year-old man, police said.

The accused, identified as Raju, was taken into custody following the incident and a case was registered against him on the charge of attempt to murder, they said.

Prabhakar Reddy, who is an MP from Medak Lok Sabha constituency, suffered injuries in his stomach and was shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad after initially being rushed to a hospital in Gajwel of Siddipet district.

His condition is said to be stable, police said.

The accused who came to meet the MP went close to him and attacked him with a knife, Siddipet Commissioner of Police N Swetha said.

Some party workers immediately caught hold of the accused and handed him over to the police.

The incident took place in Surampalli of Doulthabad mandal when Prabhakar Reddy, who has been fielded by BRS from Dubbak for the November 30 assembly elections, was campaigning, police said.

Reacting to the incident, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said at a rally in Banswada that everyone should unequivocally condemn the attack on the candidate.

“I am saying the attack on our Dubbak candidate is an attack on me,” he said.

“If the attacks are not stopped, if there is no self-control, we also have courage. If we also resort to the same acts, you will not remain. Even (your) dust also will not remain,” he further said.

He appealed to the people of Telangana and intellectuals to condemn violence in politics.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan expressed shock over the incident and directed the state Director General of Police to take stringent measures to investigate the incident and ensure the safety of contesting candidates and campaigners during the election period.

“I am shocked to learn about the attack on Medak MP and BRS Dubbak MLA candidate Kotha Prabhakar Reddy during an election campaign in Surampalli of Doulthabad mandal. Violence has no place in democracy, and such incidents are a threat to the democratic process,” Soundararajan, was quoted as saying in a press communique issued by Raj Bhavan.

It is essential to maintain a peaceful and secure environment for free and fair elections, the Governor said and wished the MP a speedy recovery.

Meanwhile, Telangana Health and Finance Minister T Harish Rao strongly condemned the incident and said the government has taken serious note of it.

“A thorough inquiry shall be conducted to probe if there is any political conspiracy in the attempt to murder Prabhakar Reddy,” Harish Rao said.

TV footage showed Prabhakar Reddy pressing the stab wound on his stomach (to stop the bleeding) while sitting in a vehicle.

#Telangana