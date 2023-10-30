Hyderabad, October 30
Ruling BRS MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy and party candidate from Dubbak assembly segment was stabbed while he was campaigning on Monday allegedly by an unidentified man in Siddipet district, police said.
The MP from Medak Lok Sabha constituency suffered injuries in his stomach and has been shifted to a nearby hospital. His condition is said to be stable, they said.
The incident took place in Doulthabad mandal when Prabhakar Reddy, who has been fielded by BRS from Dubbak for the November 30 assembly elections, was campaigning, police said.
TV footage showed Prabhakar Reddy pressing the stab wound on his stomach (to stop the bleeding) while sitting in a vehicle.
The man who allegedly stabbed the MP was "beaten up" by the locals.
"The assailant has been taken into custody. We are verifying his details," Siddipet Commissioner of Police N Swetha told PTI.
Further investigations are on.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court rejects bail pleas of Manish Sisodia in Delhi excise policy scam cases
The bench says it has recorded the statements of the probe a...
S Jaishankar meets family members of 8 Indians given death sentence in Qatar
Conveys to the family members that the government would make...
Terrorists shoot dead UP migrant labourer in J-K's Pulwama
The area has been cordoned off
Anju, who went to Pakistan to marry Facebook friend, will return to India to meet her children
She will return to Pakistan after meeting her kids
BRS MP Prabhakar Reddy stabbed during Telangana polls campaign
Suffers injuries in stomach and has been shifted to a nearby...