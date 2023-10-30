BRS MP Prabhakar Reddy stabbed during Telangana polls campaign

PTI

Hyderabad, October 30

Ruling BRS MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy and party candidate from Dubbak assembly segment was stabbed while he was campaigning on Monday allegedly by an unidentified man in Siddipet district, police said.

The MP from Medak Lok Sabha constituency suffered injuries in his stomach and has been shifted to a nearby hospital. His condition is said to be stable, they said.

The incident took place in Doulthabad mandal when Prabhakar Reddy, who has been fielded by BRS from Dubbak for the November 30 assembly elections, was campaigning, police said.

TV footage showed Prabhakar Reddy pressing the stab wound on his stomach (to stop the bleeding) while sitting in a vehicle.

The man who allegedly stabbed the MP was "beaten up" by the locals.

"The assailant has been taken into custody. We are verifying his details," Siddipet Commissioner of Police N Swetha told PTI.

Further investigations are on.

#Lok Sabha #Telangana