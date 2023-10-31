BRS MP stabbed during poll campaign

PTI

Hyderabad, October 30

BRS Assembly election candidate Kotha Prabhakar Reddy was on Monday stabbed while he was campaigning in Siddipet district by a 38-year-old man, the police said.

The accused, identified as Raju, was taken into custody following the incident and a case was registered against him on the charge of attempt to murder, they said. Reddy, who is an MP from the Medak Lok Sabha constituency, suffered injuries in his stomach and was shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad after initially being taken to hospital in Gajwel of Siddipet district.