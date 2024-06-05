BSP decimated in UP, fails to open account

Neeraj Mohan
NEW DELHI, JUNE 4
Despite having been the second largest party in Uttar Pradesh with 10 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) faced a humiliating setback in this Lok Sabha poll, failing to secure even a single seat as it contested on all 80 seats.
This marks a stark contrast to the party’s historical influence, especially during the 1990s when Mayawati wielded significant political power with her Dalit-centric approach.
Former UP CM on multiple occasions and also a Member of Parliament, Mayawati’s political fortunes took a sharp downturn in 2024 with a drastic decline in the party’s vote percentage to 9.39% in UP, compared to 9.48% of the Congress which contested only 17 seats. The BSP’s electoral performance in the 2022 UP assembly elections was similarly dismal, with only one BSP candidate managing to secure a win.
Despite her past successes and brief resurgence in 2019 by winning 10 seats in alliance with Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party, Mayawati’s decision to go solo this time proved ill-fated. Refusing alliance offers from the INDIA bloc and facing allegations of being BJP’s ‘B Team’, BSP’s reputation had taken a severe blow.
