BSP MP Danish Ali shares 30-second clip on X, says didn’t utter a word against sanctity of Parliament

PTI

New Delhi, September 26

Amid the row over BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri’s using derogatory remarks in the Lok Sabha against him, the BSP’s Danish Ali on Tuesday said he did not utter a single word that could harm the sanctity of Parliament and claimed the BJP is trying its best to create a “false narrative” against him.

Bidhuri’s remarks targeting Ali during a discussion on the success of the Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission last Thursday sparked a furore, with opposition leaders calling for stringent action against the BJP MP.

Despite the abuses and extreme provocation, I didn’t utter a single word that could harm the sanctity of the temple of democracy. Even I didn’t repeat what Mr @rameshbidhuri said about me and my community. Inspite of it @BJP4India is trying it’s best to create a false narrative. pic.twitter.com/yApQ6w1vJR — Kunwar Danish Ali (@KDanishAli) September 26, 2023

In a post on X, Ali shared an over 30-second video clip in which he is seen protesting Bidhuri’s remarks to the chair and demanding that the BJP MP apologise.

“Despite the abuses and extreme provocation, I didn’t utter a single word that could harm the sanctity of the temple of democracy. Even I didn’t repeat what Mr @rameshbidhuri said about me and my community,” the BSP MP said in a post on X.

Yet, the BJP is trying its best to create a false narrative, Ali said.

The BSP MP had on Monday questioned the “delay” in action against the leader of the ruling party and alleged that the comments seem to have been sanctioned by the BJP’s top leadership to build a narrative around him and his community.

Ali also claimed that evidence was being “dug up” against him from that day the incident took place.

Several BJP MPs have urged Speaker Om Birla to also probe BSP MP Danish Ali’s conduct in Lok Sabha.

On Friday, Ali had written to Lok Sabha Speaker Birla, demanding the issue of Bidhuri using abusive language on the floor of the House be referred to the privileges committee. Ali had sought an immediate inquiry into the matter.

Opposition parties have rallied around Ali and targeted the BJP on its MP’s remarks.

Several members of the Congress, TMC and NCP among others have written to Birla seeking strictest action against Bidhuri.

Meanwhile, asked about no action against Bidhuri till now, Congress’s media department head Pawan Khera said, “Do you think any action will be taken? Has any action been taken against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh? Why do you expect action from the BJP against their own MP?”

“This is a country which has witnessed immediate removal of ministers just because there was an unproven charge of corruption against them. That was the sensitivity we showed and punished our own people without any proof against them,” Khera said.

“Here is a man called Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, he is still where he was and now Mr. Ramesh Bidhuri, you remember Pragya Thakur, you remember Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, I can give you a long list of repeat offenders who have been forgiven and the prime minister in one of those fixed interviews will say ‘main unko man se maaf nahi karoonga (will not forgive them from my heart). Only this will happen nothing else,” Khera said.

