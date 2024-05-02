 BSP ramps up poll campaign with 71 candidates : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • BSP ramps up poll campaign with 71 candidates

BSP ramps up poll campaign with 71 candidates

BSP ramps up poll campaign with 71 candidates

BSP chief Mayawati with party leaders during a public meeting in Meerut. File photo



Tribune News Service

Neeraj Mohan

New Delhi, May 1

With 71 candidates already in the fray, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has significantly ramped up its election campaign. Led by former Chief Minister Mayawati, the party is carrying out a relentless crusade against the BJP, Congress and Samajwadi Party.

Initially, the BSP maintained a low profile during the first phase. However, following reports of confusing trends and a disappointing voter turnout, Mayawati, along with her nephew Akash Anand, swiftly pivoted to an intensive campaign strategy. Over the past week, they have embarked on a series of rallies, aiming to energise their support base and sway the undecided voters. Now Mayawati has intensified her tirade against the other parties.

Targets PM Modi

The food being given to the poor for free is not coming from PM Modi or BJP's pocket. It’s from the taxes you pay... The BJP will not return to power easily if elections are conducted fairly as it has failed to fulfil its commitment of ‘acche din’. —Mayawati, BSP leader

For the first time during these elections on Monday, Mayawati, addressing a rally at Budaun, attacked PM Narendra Modi over the free ration distribution scheme.

She said, “The little amount of food being given to you for free is not coming from Modi or BJP's pocket. It's from the taxes you pay."

She said the BJP would not return to power easily if the elections were conducted fairly as it had failed to fulfil its commitment of "acche din" to the poor and backward communities.

She also made an attempt to woo minority communities saying, "The condition of Muslims and other religious minorities in the country has become pitiable. Under the government of the BJP and the RSS, their development has almost come to a halt amid the dominance of religion and Hindu nationalism."

In the same breath, she also targeted the Congress. She said the party was facing ouster from the Centre and several states due to its anti-Dalit and anti-backward class policies. She accused the Samajwadi Party of giving the ticket on the basis of religion to divide Muslims and Hindus.

Initially, the BSP was tagged as BJP's "B-team" as it had fielded a majority of Muslim candidates for the first round of polling. Later, it fielded candidates in some key constituencies, changing the caste equations. This might disturb the prospects of the BJP on several seats in its stronghold of western Uttar Pradesh.

Analysis of the caste composition among the party's candidates on 71 seats, including all 16 in western UP, indicates a strategic move by Mayawati to disrupt the traditional votebank of both the NDA and the INDIA bloc.

Making the most of the brewing discontent among Thakur and Tyagi communities towards the BJP, the BSP fielded candidates to challenge the ruling party in various constituencies. In Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddha Nagar, it nominated Rajput candidates, aiming to tap into the dissatisfaction among Thakurs.

Similarly, in Meerut, a Tyagi candidate has been fielded to address grievances within the Tyagi community. In Muzaffarnagar, where the BJP's Sanjeev Balyan holds sway, Mayawati has played the OBC card by positioning a Prajapti candidate, leveraging the support of marginalised communities against BJP's dominance. In Bijnor, she has fielded an influential Jat candidate to counter the Gurjar pick of the BJP partner Rashtriya Lok Dal.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BSP sprung a surprise by winning 10 seats with over 19 per cent vote share, leaving the Samajwadi Party and the Congress far behind. It emerged as the second largest party after the BJP.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Bihar man falls in love with mother-in-law, marries her, giving their relationship an altogether new meaning

2
Punjab

Dalvir Goldy joins AAP day after quitting Congress; Bhagwant Mann calls him ‘good, promising’ candidate

3
Trending

Dhruv Rathee replies to fake viral posts claiming his ‘wife is Pakistani’ and he lives in ‘Dawood Ibrahim's bungalow in Karachi’

4
India

Salman Khan house firing case: Accused attempts suicide in lock-up, dies at hospital in Mumbai

5
Punjab

Dalvir Goldy to confront Congress ‘parachute’ candidate Sukhpal Khaira in Sangrur on Thursday; promises to give fillip to AAP campaign

6
Delhi

At least 100 schools receive bomb threats in Delhi NCR; found nothing after checks, say police

7
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Court frames charges against jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, 26 others

8
Chandigarh

After a gap of 4 years, Punjab and Haryana High Court paves way for construction of Tribune flyover project

9
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

10
Himachal

Atul Verma is new Himachal DGP, was given important posting after Sukhu govt faced crisis

Don't Miss

View All
Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving
Chandigarh

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina on visit to Lahaul, Manali
Himachal

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina Nehwal on visit to Lahaul, Manali

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India
Chandigarh

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need
Himachal

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing
Himachal

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Top News

Violence, chaos erupts in US universities as protesters and counter-protesters clash over war in Gaza

Violence, chaos erupts in US universities as protesters and counter-protesters clash over war in Gaza

15 people were injured during the UCLA confrontation, includ...

On Supreme Court order, Election Commission tells CEOs to secure symbol units for 45 days after results

On Supreme Court order, Election Commission tells CEOs to secure symbol units for 45 days after results

Poll panel wants necessary storage infrastructure in place t...

Pannun case: Expect India to be accountable: US

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun case: Expect India to be accountable, says US

US police deny reports on killing of Goldy Brar

US police deny reports on killing of Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar

Expect above normal temperature, more heat wave days this month: IMD

Expect above normal temperature, more heat wave days this month: IMD


Cities

View All

Residents allege bungling of grains by ration depot holders in Verka

Residents allege bungling of grains by ration depot holders in Verka

Over 50% fields harvested; crop arrival reaches 4.37 lakh MT in Amritsar district

With sewer overflowing, it’s neither Amrit nor Anand at Ranjit Avenue park

Cross-border smuggler held with 500 gm heroin

1.1 lakh litre lahan recovered in villages along Sutlej river

Chandigarh: Punjab and Haryana High Court lifts stay, Tribune flyover project to kick off after 4 years

Chandigarh: Punjab and Haryana High Court lifts stay, Tribune flyover project to kick off after 4 years

College girl, driver killed in collision between auto, SUV in Chandigarh

Now, pay by QR code at Chandigarh MC parking lots

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Traffic yet to be restored on road near Punjab CM’s house in Chandigarh

Panic grips Delhi as over 80 schools get bomb threat

Panic grips Delhi as over 80 schools get bomb threat

Over 80 schools receive bomb threats in Delhi

IS angle suspected, anti-terror unit to investigate case

BJP’s Tiwari, Malhotra file nomination papers

Police seek time to probe Inderlok namaz incident

BJP candidate faces farmers’ ire, yet again

BJP candidate faces farmers’ ire, yet again

CM’s roadshow in Phagwara today

5 bikes with modified silencers seized in city

968 grams of gold recovered from car

BSP ex-MLA’s son SAD(A) pick from Jalandhar

Residents seek removal of garbage piles at MC dump

Residents seek removal of garbage piles at MC dump

Railway employees mark Labour Day

Hospital authorities issue ‘fake’ medical certificate, owner booked

7 booked for Rs 2.45 cr fraud

Protracted rail roko protest worries industrialists

Wife, paramour held for man’s murder in Mandi Gobindgarh

Wife, paramour held for man’s murder in Mandi Gobindgarh

Admissions for 2024-25 session begins at Punjabi University, Patiala

Chicago martyrs remembered

Patiala BJP rural president Garhi back in Akali fold