BSP slams bjp over brahmins’ ‘harassment’

Mirzapur: Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Thursday claimed that the condition of poor people belonging to the upper castes was not good and Brahmins in particular were being harassed under the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh. Addressing an election rally in Mirzapur in support of BSP candidate Manish Tiwari, Mayawati said atrocities being committed against minorities under the guise of Hindutva have peaked in the state.

121 nominees in fray illiterate: ADR

New Delhi: About 121 candidates contesting in the Lok Sabha elections have declared themselves illiterate, and 359 have stated that they have studied up to the 5th grade, according to an analysis by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR). As per data, 647 candidates have reported their education level up to the 8th grade, 1,303 are 12th grade pass and 1,502 graduates.

BJP woman worker killed in bengal

Kolkata: Two days ahead of the parliamentary polls, a woman BJP worker was killed in Nandigram in West Bengal, triggering protests by the BJP activists there on Thursday, the police said. The region, which falls under the Tamluk Lok Sabha seat and is considered to be the backyard of Bengal's Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, is scheduled to vote on May 25.

