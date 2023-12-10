BSP suspends Lok Sabha MP Danish Ali for ‘anti-party’ activities

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 9

The Bahujan Samaj Party on Saturday suspended Lok Sabha member Danish Ali from the membership of the outfit for allegedly indulging in anti-party activities.

Danish Ali

In the letter of suspension issued by the BSP, party general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra said Danish had been repeatedly warned against “violating the discipline and the ideology of the party, but he continued to cross the line”.

Was most vocal in defending Moitra Danish Ali was most vocal MP to defend TMC’s Mahua Moitra in Parliament

Mahua was expelled from the Lok Sabha on Friday in alleged cash-for-query case

He was in news after BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri used communal slurs against him

Bidhuri apologised to Danish after the matter went to privileges committee of the House

Mishra, in the suspension letter, recalled that Danish was previously a member of the HD Deve Gowda-led Janata Dal (Secular) in Karnataka and joined the BSP on the eve of 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Decision unfortunate The party decision is unfortunate. The people of my Lok Sabha constituency Amroha know that I have done nothing to break the discipline of the party. Danish Ali, Amroha MP

“On the assurance of HD Deve Gowda, we gave a Lok Sabha ticket to you from Amroha and helped you win, but you did not follow the discipline,” Mishra said.

Danish later said he had done nothing to break party discipline. “The party decision is unfortunate. The people of my Lok Sabha constituency Amroha know that I have done nothing to break the discipline of the BSP. I have always raised my voice against the anti-people policies of the BJP government. If speaking the truth is a crime, I have committed a crime and I will continue to raise people’s issues,” he said.

Danish has been the most vocal opposition MP to defend Mahua Moitra, who was expelled from the Lok Sabha on Friday over accusations of accepting cash in lieu of queries. After Moitra, a Trinamool Congress MP, was expelled yesterday, Danish held a demonstration outside the Lok Sabha and carried a placard, which read “Do not punish the victim”. He was recently in news after BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri used communal slurs against him during the monsoon session of Parliament. Bidhuri recently apologised to Danish for the remarks after the matter went to privileges committee of the House, which heard both sides.

