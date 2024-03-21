Budaun double murder: Accused gunned down, brother absconding

PTI

Budaun (UP), March 20

The man who allegedly murdered two children at their home here knew the family and had gone there seeking money for payment to a hospital where his pregnant wife was admitted, the FIR said.

Hours after the murder on Tuesday evening, the accused Sajid (22) was gunned down in an encounter with the police, IG Bareilly range RK Singh told PTI. The police on Wednesday detained the father and uncle of the accused. The other accused, Sajid’s brother, Javed, is absconding.

Sajid, who had recently opened a barber shop in the locality, allegedly attacked three brothers - Ayush,12, Ahaan alias Honey, 8, and Yuvraj, 10, with a knife. Ayush and Ahaan died in the attack, while Yuvraj was rushed to a hospital with grievous wounds.

After the incident, Sajid’s shop was set on fire. Some other shops nearby and a motorcycle were also vandalised by locals and the boys’ family members.

The FIR, based on the complaint by the victims’ father Vinod Kumar, said Sajid and his brother Javed reached the house at around 7 pm. Sajid told his wife that he needed Rs 5,000 to pay the hospital for the delivery of his child. As she proceeded inside to get the money, Sajid went to the rooftop of the house. Moments later, Javed also reached there and called Ayush and Ahaan, according to the complaint.

The accused attacked the minors with a sharp knife. When they came downstairs, Sangeeta saw that their clothes were drenched in blood.

According to the FIR, one of them said, “I have done my work today”.

The accused also attacked the third son Yuvraj, who had gone upstairs to fetch some water. Yuvraj is admitted in hospital and his condition is said to be stable.

The boys’ father, who is a private contractor, was out of the district at the time of the incident. Apart from his wife Sangeeta, his mother was present at the house. Police have booked both Javed and Sajid for murder (under IPC Section 302 IPC).

“We have detained one Babu, the father of Sajid and Javed, and their uncle Kayamuddin, for questioning. The move is part of our efforts to arrest Javed, who is absconding,” said Budaun’s Senior Superintendent of Police Alok Priyadarshi.