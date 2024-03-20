Buddha’s relics return after 26-day exposition in Thailand

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 19

After a month-long journey in Thailand, the sacred relics of Buddha, along with those of his revered disciples Arahant Sariputta and Maha Moggallana, returned to India on Tuesday amid full state honours.

Thailand’s culture ministry reported that over 40 lakh devotees paid homage to the sacred relics sent from India. The relics were displayed over 26 days in four cities with even devotees from other countries in the Mekong region also paying homage to the relics, said the Indian embassy in Bangkok in an X post. Union Minister of State Meenakashi Lekhi and Buddhist religious heads were at the airport to receive and carry the relics of Buddha and two main disciples.

