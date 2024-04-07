Bus overturns in Karnataka’s Holalakere; 4 dead, 30 injured

Chitradurga (Karnataka), April 7
Four people were killed when a private bus heading to Gokarna from Bengaluru overturned early Sunday near Holalakere town, police said.
The incident took place near Anjaneya Temple on the outskirts of Holalkere town.
About 30 people were injured in this accident and the condition of eight of them is critical.
The injured have been shifted to Holalakere Taluk Hospital while the bodies have been shifted to a mortuary.
Angry residents blamed unscientific road construction for the frequent accidents on the stretch.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel-Hamas War enters 7th month; anti-government protesters demand PM Netanyahu's resignation, early election
Israelis have been expressing increasing dissatisfaction wit...
Must make Mandi a tough contest for Kangana Ranaut: Priyanka Gandhi to Himachal Pradesh Congress leaders
The first test of Congress unity and strength will be upcomi...
Comments by lawyers on court verdicts, cases a disturbing trend: CJI Chandrachud
CJI says lawyers' ultimate loyalty must lie with the Constit...
Government delayed Bharat Ratna to Charan Singh by 10 years: Rakesh Tikait
Says caste, religion dominating poll, key issues have taken ...
With demand rising, Punjab consumers may face more power outages from June
Usually, peak demand in Punjab starts after mid-June and con...