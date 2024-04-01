 Businessman arrested for wife’s murder in Jharkhand : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Businessman arrested for wife’s murder in Jharkhand

The husband confessed to orchestrating the murder due to constant marital discord with wife.

Photo for representation: iStock



PTI

Seraikela (Jharkhand), April 1

A Jamshedpur-based businessman, identified as the main culprit in the murder of his wife last week, was arrested along with three hired assassins on Monday, a senior police officer said.

Ravi Agarwal, the accused businessman residing in Astha Hi-Tech City in Sonari, was taken into custody along with the three contract killers and sent to judicial custody, SP Manish Toppo said.

The incident occurred when Agarwal, a plywood trader, was returning home with his wife Jyoti and their two children after dining at a hotel. Three assailants intercepted their car at Kanderbeda on NH-33 in Jharkhand’s Seraikela-Kharswan district. They fatally shot Jyoti, executing Agarwal’s premeditated plan, police said.

Prior to the incident, Agarwal had expressed concerns about his safety, claiming he was being threatened for ransom by unidentified people, Toppo said.

Police, claiming to have resolved the case within 72 hours, highlighted the strained relationship between Agarwal and Jyoti since their marriage.

Meanwhile, Jyoti’s father, Premchand Agarwal, filed a case against his son-in-law, accusing him of plotting and executing his daughter’s murder.

A dedicated police team led by Chandil sub-divisional police officer Sunil Kumar Rajwar was formed to investigate and apprehend the suspects. Through meticulous inquiry and technical assistance, the team gathered evidence leading to Agarwal’s arrest, the SP said.

Agarwal confessed to orchestrating the murder due to constant marital discord with Jyoti. The three hired killers were identified as Pankaj Kumar Sahni (20), Rohit Kumar Dubey (20), and Mukesh Mishra (24), all residents of Sidgora police station limit in Jamshedpur.

Police also seized a country-made pistol, a live cartridge, five smartphones, including two belonging to Agarwal, and a car during the investigation, added Toppo. 

#Jharkhand


