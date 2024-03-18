 Indian Air Force’s C-17 airdrop helps Navy free ship from pirates : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Indian Air Force’s C-17 airdrop helps Navy free ship from pirates

Indian Air Force’s C-17 airdrop helps Navy free ship from pirates

Indian Air Force’s C-17 airdrop helps Navy free ship from pirates

Two combat boats being loaded on to an IAF C-17 aircraft.



Tribune News Service

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, March 17

In a display of jointness in operations, Indian Air Force’s heavy-lift aircraft C-17 played a pivotal role in aiding the Indian Navy execute the tough task of freeing a merchant vessel and its 17 crew from pirates in the Arabian Sea.

Worked in sync to rescue crew

  • On Navy’s call, IAF’s C-17 executes precision airborne drop of 2 boats and Navy MARCOS commandos in Arabian Sea
  • Aircraft takes off from a base in India and flies 10 hours to make airborne delivery 2,600 km west of Indian Coast
  • Display of jointness between the two forces enables rescue of 17 crew of MV Ruen, hijacked by Somali pirates in Dec

The 35 pirates were also made to surrender. The seaworthiness of the vessel, MV Ruen, will be assessed on Monday. The vessel, which is carrying around 37,800 tonne cargo worth more than $1 million, will be brought safely to India, the Navy said.

The C-17 aircraft executed precision airborne drop of two combat boats along with the Indian Navy MARCOS commandos in the Arabian Sea in support of ongoing anti-piracy Operation Sankalp, the IAF said. The C-17 took off from a base in India and flew 10 hours to ensure the drop of commandos some 2,600 km west of the Indian Coast. The Navy had intercepted the bulk carrier vessel and forced it to stop. The ship was hijacked by Somali pirates near the Yemeni island of Socotra in December last year and was being used by them as a base ship.

Indian Navy warship INS Kolkata carried out the operation mid-sea. The warship intercepted MV Ruen on the morning of March 15, and confirmed the presence of armed pirates through a ship-launched drone. In a reckless hostile act, the pirates shot down the drone and fired at the Indian warship. In a calibrated response as per the international laws, the warship disabled the vessel’s steering system and navigational aid, forcing it to stop.

INS Kolkata undertook precisely measured actions while maintaining its position close to the ship and also engaged in forceful negotiations, which resulted in the pirates surrendering and releasing the pirate ship and its original crew present on board. The Navy said INS Kolkata had taken actions as per international laws, in self-defence and to counter piracy with minimal force necessary to neutralise the threat posed by pirates to shipping and seafarers. The efforts of the Indian Navy in the ongoing anti-piracy operation were augmented by the deployment of INS Subhadra in the area.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Indian Air Force #Indian Navy


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Police party conducting raid attacked in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur, constable killed

2
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

3
Patiala

Gold, diamond jewellery worth Rs 5 crore seized from private vehicle in Patiala

4
India

BJP got Rs 6,987 crore through poll bonds; Future Gaming top donor for DMK

5
India

Gujarat govt taking strict action against perpetrators: MEA on attacks on foreign students

6
Uttar Pradesh

Youtuber Elvish Yadav arrested in Noida snake venom case, sent to judicial custody

7
India

Arunachal Pradesh 'inherent part of China's territory', claims Chinese military

8
Delhi

ED summons Arvind Kejriwal in another money-laundering case linked to Delhi Jal Board

9
Haryana

Action for violating model code in Lok Sabha polls within 100 minutes, says Haryana chief electoral officer

10
India

Congress MLA Rajendra Singh Bhandari joins BJP

Don't Miss

View All
In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera
India

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera

Top News

Major beneficiaries of electoral bonds haven’t named donors: EC data

Major beneficiaries of electoral bonds haven’t named donors: EC data

Regional growth key to national progress: PM

Regional growth key to national progress: PM Narendra Modi

Modi can’t win without EVM, ED: Rahul

Narendra Modi can’t win without EVM, ED: Rahul Gandhi

Marks yatra finale | INDIA bloc show of strength at Mumbai r...

Centre firefights as foreign pupils offering namaz attacked at Gujarat varsity hostel

Centre firefights as foreign pupils offering namaz attacked at Gujarat University hostel in Ahmedabad

Arunachal, Sikkim Assembly vote count on June 2

Arunachal, Sikkim Assembly vote count on June 2


Cities

View All

Amritsar MC removes hoardings, flex boards of political parties

Amritsar MC removes hoardings, flex boards of political parties

Customs seize 2 gold bars worth Rs 31.6 lakh at Amritsar airport

Panthic gathering at Heritage Street demands shifting of Dibrugarh jail detainees

Amritsar likely to have US consulate: Ex-ambassador

Admn prepared for smooth conduct of polls: Tarn Taran DC

Moosewala’s parents welcome baby boy

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents welcome baby boy

Poll Code Concerns: Chandigarh MC to seek Election Commission of India permission to continue with major projects

Poll Code Concerns: Chandigarh MC to seek Election Commission of India permission to continue with major projects

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

The Tribune Lifestyle Awards 2024 recognise tricity’s entrepreneurs

Chandigarh: BJP launches ‘My Booth is Strongest’ campaign

Mohali villagers flag illegal mining

Male voters dominate Capital electorate

Male voters dominate Capital electorate

Flying squads to curb voter intimidation

AAP slams BJP over ED summons before court verdict

Fans benefit from extended Metro timings

New Delhi: Capital records Min temp 11.9°C

Lok Sabha Poll: Kapurthala DC asks political parties to strictly adhere to poll code

Lok Sabha Poll: Kapurthala DC asks political parties to strictly adhere to poll code

Over 15.90 lakh voters to exercise their franchise in Hoshiarpur constituency

Water-guzzling spring maize worries agriculture experts

5 commercial properties sealed in Jalandhar

Cops crack down on hookah bars

Poll code: 1,842 defacements removed from public properties, 176 from pvt ones

Poll code: 1,842 defacements removed from public properties, 176 from pvt ones

Take approval for political ads on electronic, social media, parties told

Special camps: Police dispose of 2,752 complaints

Day after FIR against MP, residents again oppose carcass plant

Open House What needs to be done to check major sewerage-related lapses on part of civic authorities?

Rs 5 crore jewellery seized in Patiala

Rs 5 crore jewellery seized in Patiala

Fatehgarh Sahib Administration takes steps to ensure fair poll

National workshop concludes at Punjabi University

Biker killed