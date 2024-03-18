Indian Air Force’s C-17 airdrop helps Navy free ship from pirates

Ajay Banerjee
New Delhi, March 17
In a display of jointness in operations, Indian Air Force’s heavy-lift aircraft C-17 played a pivotal role in aiding the Indian Navy execute the tough task of freeing a merchant vessel and its 17 crew from pirates in the Arabian Sea.
Worked in sync to rescue crew
- On Navy’s call, IAF’s C-17 executes precision airborne drop of 2 boats and Navy MARCOS commandos in Arabian Sea
- Aircraft takes off from a base in India and flies 10 hours to make airborne delivery 2,600 km west of Indian Coast
- Display of jointness between the two forces enables rescue of 17 crew of MV Ruen, hijacked by Somali pirates in Dec
The 35 pirates were also made to surrender. The seaworthiness of the vessel, MV Ruen, will be assessed on Monday. The vessel, which is carrying around 37,800 tonne cargo worth more than $1 million, will be brought safely to India, the Navy said.
The C-17 aircraft executed precision airborne drop of two combat boats along with the Indian Navy MARCOS commandos in the Arabian Sea in support of ongoing anti-piracy Operation Sankalp, the IAF said. The C-17 took off from a base in India and flew 10 hours to ensure the drop of commandos some 2,600 km west of the Indian Coast. The Navy had intercepted the bulk carrier vessel and forced it to stop. The ship was hijacked by Somali pirates near the Yemeni island of Socotra in December last year and was being used by them as a base ship.
Indian Navy warship INS Kolkata carried out the operation mid-sea. The warship intercepted MV Ruen on the morning of March 15, and confirmed the presence of armed pirates through a ship-launched drone. In a reckless hostile act, the pirates shot down the drone and fired at the Indian warship. In a calibrated response as per the international laws, the warship disabled the vessel’s steering system and navigational aid, forcing it to stop.
INS Kolkata undertook precisely measured actions while maintaining its position close to the ship and also engaged in forceful negotiations, which resulted in the pirates surrendering and releasing the pirate ship and its original crew present on board. The Navy said INS Kolkata had taken actions as per international laws, in self-defence and to counter piracy with minimal force necessary to neutralise the threat posed by pirates to shipping and seafarers. The efforts of the Indian Navy in the ongoing anti-piracy operation were augmented by the deployment of INS Subhadra in the area.
