CAA Modi’s guarantee, no one can dare repeal it: PM

New Delhi, May 16

A day after the government issued the first set of 300 certificates under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019, PM Narendra Modi dared the INDIA bloc to repeal the law, saying “it is Modi’s guarantee and no one can touch it”.

“Koi mai ka laal ise waapis nahi kar sakta...” the PM said, addressing an election rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur where he launched a scathing attack on the Opposition, calling it “hypocritical and communal”.

He said he had “unmasked the real face of a so-called secular Opposition, which did nothing to help migrants fleeing persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan only because they were not vote banks”.

“These people (the Opposition) peddled lies about the CAA and built a mountain of falsehoods. Parties like the SP and Congress pushed the nation, including UP, into a fire of riots... Till today, INDI bloc leaders say the CAA will go once Modi goes. But let me say... Can anyone dare repeal the CAA?” Modi asked a cheering crowd.

Attacking the SP and Congress, he said, “By practising vote bank politics, pitting Hindus against Muslims and wearing a facade of secularism, these people thought their sins would never be exposed.”

“But Modi has unmasked them. They (the Opposition) are hypocrites and communal. For seven decades, they pushed the country into the flames of communalism,” said an unusually combative PM, adding the CAA was a fresh example of the Modi guarantee and was here to stay. He announced that thousands of persecuted Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan settled in West Bengal, Delhi and Punjab, “living like orphans in India” would get respect and dignity in the coming days. They would all be called the sons and daughters of India, the PM said. Daring the opposition to repeal the law, he said, “You can muster all the strength you want from India and abroad. We are both in the battlefield. You will not be able to repeal the CAA.”

Modi said the migrants were the victims of religion-based Partition of India. “The Opposition uses Mahatma Gandhi’s name for politics. But they do not follow what Mahatma Gandhi said. It was he who had assured those who left India that they could come when they wanted. Over 70 years, thousands of families struggled to save the honour of their daughters, to save their religion, culture, traditions, and came to Bharat under compulsion,” Modi said.

He exuded confidence of the NDA’s win, saying even the world’s attention was focused on the strengths of India. “Global newspapers are for the first time publishing stories on the festival of democracy in India. This signals how important India’s identity, its grandeur has become for the world. The world is watching in awe how much trust Indians have in Modi’s guarantees,” he added.

