Cab driver, 2 others injured as speeding Jaguar hits 3 vehicles in Delhi

New Delhi, April 28
A cab driver and two more people sustained serious injuries after a speeding luxury car hit their vehicle here, police said on Sunday.
The incident took place early in the morning when a speeding Jaguar hit the cab and two other vehicles before coming to a halt near the Dhaula Kaun area of southwest Delhi, the police said.
"A PCR call was received at about 4.55 am regarding the accident of three vehicles and three injured individuals. A team, which was sent to the spot, found that the injured had been shifted to hospital," Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Rohit Meena said.
Later, at 8.32 am, the police received information from AIIMS Hospital regarding the cab driver, identified as Harjeet Singh, and two other people, who were travelling in the same cab, DCP Meena said.
"We have identified the owner of the Jaguar car, who fled the scene after the accident. Teams have been sent to nab the accused," he said.
DCP Meena said investigations are under way and the police are trying to find out if more people were injured in the accident.
