Cabinet approves 75L deposit-free LPG connections

New Delhi, September 13
The Union Cabinet today approved additional 75 lakh deposit-free LPG connections under the Ujjwala Yojana and also decided to expand e-court facility across the country.
“We will provide 75 lakh more LPG connections free of cost. The scheme will cost Rs 1,650 crore,” said Union Minister Anurag Thakur. He said a cooking stove and the first LPG cylinder refill would be provided free too.
Thakur said the Cabinet had also approved the third phase of the e-courts project, which would cost Rs 7,210 crore. It entails making all courts paperless over the next four years.
