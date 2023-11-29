Cabinet approves extension of PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana for 5 years

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 29

With Lok Sabha elections just four months away, the Centre on Wednesday extended the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) for five years from January 1, 2024 onwards. The move is being seen as reaching out to the poor.

In another decision, which was taken during the meeting of the Union Cabinet, the government also approved the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM JANMAN) with a total outlay of Rs 24,104 crore, in a clear outreach to the tribal population prior to general elections.

The Union Cabinet decided that the central government will provide free food grains to about 81.35 crore beneficiaries under PMGKAY for a period of five years with effect fromJanuary 1, 2024,aimed at ensuring food and nutrition security for 81.35 crore persons, at an estimated cost of Rs 11.80 lakh crore.

The approximate food subsidy for five years for distribution of food grains under PMGKAY will be around Rs 11.80 lakh crore, minister for information and broadcasting Anurag Thakur told mediapersons after the cabinet meeting.

The Union Cabinet also approved Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM JANMAN) with a total outlay of Rs 24,104 crore (Central Share to be Rs15,336 crore and states’ share to be Rs 8,768 crore), which will focus on 11 critical interventions through nine line ministries, the minister informed.

Prime minister Narendra Modi had announced the Abhiyan on Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas from Khunti last month.

As announced in the Union Budget, the programme is aimed at improving the socio-economic conditions of the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs).

This will saturate PVTG households and habitations with basic facilities such as safe housing, clean drinking water and sanitation, improved access to education, health and nutrition, road and telecom connectivity, and sustainable livelihood opportunities.

An amount of Rs 15,000 crore will be made available to implement the mission in the next three years under the Development Action Plan for the Scheduled Tribes (DAPST), Thakur said.

#Lok Sabha