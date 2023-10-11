Cabinet approves royalty rates for lithium, two other strategic minerals

New Delhi, October 11
The Centre on Wednesday said it has approved royalty rates of 3 per cent each for lithium and niobium and 1 per cent for Rare Earth Elements (REEs).
The decision on the royalty rates for the three critical and strategic minerals was taken by the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to an official statement.
The royalty rate approval by the Cabinet will enable the Centre to auction lithium, niobium and REEs blocks for the first time in the country, it said.
“The Union Cabinet... approved amendment of Second Schedule of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957 (MMDR Act) for specifying rate of royalty in respect of 3 critical and strategic minerals, namely, lithium, niobium and Rare Earth Elements,” the Ministry of Mines said in a statement.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Shahid Latif, mastermind of 2016 Pathankot attack, shot dead in Pakistan
Latif, alias Bilal, is learnt to have been shot dead along w...
Israel-Hamas war: How a secretive Hamas commander masterminded the attack on Israel
Palestinian militant Mohammed Deif is secretive chief of Ham...
Drug smuggler arrested in Punjab; Rs 4.94 crore, 38 fake vehicle number plates, 1 revolver seized from him
Manjeet Singh is one of the key accused in the 30kg heroin r...
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann targets Sukhbir Badal, Sunil Jakhar, Partap Bajwa on SYL issue
Challenging these leaders for a debate once again on Novembe...