Cabinet okays coop with Japan on semiconductors

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, October 25

Taking a step forward on making semiconductors in India, the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today approved a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) with Japan.

In force for 5 yrs The Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) will be taken forward under government-to-government cooperation

It will also have industry-to-industry cooperation, the details of which are being worked out

The MoC will remain in force for five years

Japan is a leader in the semiconductor industry and in silicon wafer and ingot manufacturing. In raw materials too, such as chemicals and gases, they have a lead in equipment manufacturing. The MoC on Japan-India Semiconductor Supply Chain Partnership was signed in July between the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan. The Union Cabinet okayed it today.

The MoC intends to strengthen cooperation between India and Japan towards enhancement of semiconductor supply chain, recognising the importance of semiconductor for the advancement of industries and digital technologies. This will promote manufacturing, research, design, talent development and supply chain resilience.

