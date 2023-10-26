Cabinet okays coop with Japan on semiconductors

Ajay Banerjee
New Delhi, October 25
Taking a step forward on making semiconductors in India, the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today approved a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) with Japan.
In force for 5 yrs
- The Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) will be taken forward under government-to-government cooperation
- It will also have industry-to-industry cooperation, the details of which are being worked out
- The MoC will remain in force for five years
Japan is a leader in the semiconductor industry and in silicon wafer and ingot manufacturing. In raw materials too, such as chemicals and gases, they have a lead in equipment manufacturing. The MoC on Japan-India Semiconductor Supply Chain Partnership was signed in July between the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan. The Union Cabinet okayed it today.
The MoC intends to strengthen cooperation between India and Japan towards enhancement of semiconductor supply chain, recognising the importance of semiconductor for the advancement of industries and digital technologies. This will promote manufacturing, research, design, talent development and supply chain resilience.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel-Hamas conflict: Israeli forces conduct 2nd ground raid into Gaza, US jets strike targets in Syria
Palestinian death toll soars past 7,000 as Israel prepares f...
Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says there are now only fiv...
Tata Group to manufacture iPhones in India as Wistron approves $125 million sale
The plant of Wistron is located near Bengaluru
ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case
Conducts searches on 17 premises in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigar...
South Africa all but pip Pakistan out of World Cup with narrow win
This is S Africa’s first WC win against Pakistan since the 1...