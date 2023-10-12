Cabinet okays ‘Mera Yuva Bharat’ platform

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 11

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved establishment of an autonomous body, Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat), to serve as an overarching enabling mechanism powered by technology for youth development and youth-led growth and to provide equitable access to them.

The primary objective of MY Bharat is to make it a holistic government platform for youth development. Under the new arrangement, with access to resources and connection to opportunities, MY Bharat will benefit the youth in the age-group of 15-29, in line with the definition of ‘youth’. In case of programme components specifically meant for the adolescents, the beneficiaries will be in the age-group of 10-19.

The platform will create a centralised data base to engage with youth and ensure their empowerment in a rapidly changing world, which is greatly influenced by social media, new digital opportunities and emergent technologies under an overarching enabling mechanism.

