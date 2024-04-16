‘Calculated bid to weaken judiciary’: 21 former judges write letter to CJI

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, April 15

Twentyone retired judges of the Supreme Court and various high courts have written to Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud expressing concern over “escalating attempts by certain factions to undermine the judiciary through calculated pressure, misinformation and public disparagement”.

“We are particularly concerned about the tactics of misinformation and the orchestration of public sentiment against the judiciary, which are not only unethical but also detrimental to the foundational principles of our democracy. The practice of selectively praising judicial decisions that align with one’s views while vehemently criticising those that do not undermines the very essence of judicial review and the rule of law,” they wrote.

“In the light of the above, we urge the judiciary, led by the Supreme Court, to fortify against such pressures and ensure that the sanctity and autonomy of our legal system are preserved. It is imperative that the judiciary remains a pillar of democracy, immune to the whims and fancies of transient political interests,” the judges, including former Supreme Court judges Deepak Verma, Krishna Murari, Dinesh Maheshwari and MR Shah, said in their letter dated April 14.

Alleging that these elements were motivated by narrow political interests and personal gains, the former judges said such elements were “striving to erode the public’s confidence in our judicial system”.

