Calcutta High Court grants interim protection to BJP candidates Rekha Patra, Pranat Tudu

PTI

Kolkata, June 3

The Calcutta High Court on Monday granted interim protection to BJP’s Lok Sabha poll candidates Rekha Patra and Pranat Tudu in connection with police cases lodged against them.

The two BJP candidates had moved the high court, alleging that false police cases were lodged against them in order to hinder their presence during the counting process of the Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday.

Justice Amrita Sinha directed that police will not take any action against BJP’s Basirhat candidate Rekha Patra till July 5 in connection with a case lodged against her in North 24 Parganas district.

Her petition will again be heard by the court on June 19.

Patra’s lawyer Billawadal Bhattacharya submitted that an FIR was lodged against her over an incident on June 1, when elections were held in the Basirhat constituency, within which Sandeshkhali is situated.

Claiming that Patra was not present at the place of the alleged incident, he prayed the court pass necessary orders to ensure she can participate in the counting process without any hindrance.

Justice Sinha also ordered a stay on further steps by the police against BJP’s Jhargram candidate Pranat Tudu till June 21 in connection with a case lodged against him at the Garhbeta police station in Paschim Medinipur district.

The court said it was granting the protection because the petitioner is a contesting candidate, and his presence may be required at the time of counting of votes and declaration of the election result.

Bhattacharya, also representing Tudu, submitted before the court that he had been attacked on May 25, when the polling for the Jhargram constituency was held in the sixth phase.

Claiming that his complaint in this regard was not given importance, a complaint lodged against him by a TMC functionary at the same police station was given credence and registered as an FIR.

The state’s counsels opposed both the petitions, stating that the investigations were in the initial stage and should not be stopped.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Lok Sabha