Camps overrun,151 Myanmar soldiers flee to Mizoram village

PTI

Aizawl, December 30

At least 151 Myanmar soldiers fled to Mizoram’s Lawngtlai district after their camps in the neighbouring country were overrun by an armed ethnic group, an Assam Rifles officer said on Saturday. The Myanmar army personnel, also known as ‘Tatmadaw’, fled with their arms and approached the Assam Rifles at Tuisentlang cillage in Lawngtlai district on Friday.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Assam #Mizoram #Myanmar