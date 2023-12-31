Camps overrun,151 Myanmar soldiers flee to Mizoram village

Aizawl, December 30
At least 151 Myanmar soldiers fled to Mizoram’s Lawngtlai district after their camps in the neighbouring country were overrun by an armed ethnic group, an Assam Rifles officer said on Saturday. The Myanmar army personnel, also known as ‘Tatmadaw’, fled with their arms and approached the Assam Rifles at Tuisentlang cillage in Lawngtlai district on Friday.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM unveils Rs 15,700 cr projects for Ayodhya
Inaugurates new airport, revamped railway station
WFI row: Wrestler Vinesh Phogat leaves Khel Ratna, Arjuna Award at Kartavya Path
Earlier, wrestler Sakshi Malik had quit the game in protest
Tourists throng Kullu-Manali to ring in New Year
Closed tourism units resume operations
In Meitei-dominated Imphal, Kukis to give Congress yatra a miss
Supporters from community to hold reception at Kangpokpi