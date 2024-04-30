Can ex-Muslims be governed by succession act? SC to see

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 29

Can a person born as a Muslim be governed by Indian Succession Act, instead of Shariat, if he/she quits Islam?

Faced with this peculiar legal question, the Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre and the Kerala government to respond to a petition. Asking Attorney General R Venkataramani to appoint a law officer to assist it, the Bench posted the matter for further hearing in July.

Petitioner Safiya PM, a resident of Alappuzha and general secretary of ‘Ex-Muslims of Kerala’, contended that being a non-believer Muslim woman, she wanted to be governed by the secular Indian succession law to deal with her ancestral property rights, instead of Shariat.

“You can challenge the Sharia law provision and we will deal with it then. How can we direct that a non-believer be governed by the Indian Succession Act? This cannot be done under Article 32,” a Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud told petitioner’s counsel. Maintaining that she has not officially left Islam, Safiya said she was a non-believer and wanted enforcement of her fundamental right to religion under Article 25.

