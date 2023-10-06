 Canada evacuates diplomats from Delhi to Southeast Asia: Report : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Canada evacuates diplomats from Delhi to Southeast Asia: Report

Canada evacuates diplomats from Delhi to Southeast Asia: Report

The news comes amid claims by Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly on Tuesday that the government was engaged diplomatically with India on the issue of staff reduction

Canada evacuates diplomats from Delhi to Southeast Asia: Report

But there was no official word on their evacuation from New Delhi. PTI



IANS

Toronto, October 6

With New Delhi asking Canada to withdraw 41 out its 62 diplomats in India by October 10 to achieve a parity in the number of diplomatic staff in each country, Ottawa has reportedly evacuated its staff from its High Commission to Southeast Asia, according to a media report.

The CTV report said that Canada has evacuated the majority of its diplomatic staff from India and shifted them to either Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia) or Singapore.

But there was no official word on their evacuation from New Delhi.

The news comes amid claims by Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly on Tuesday that the government was engaged diplomatically with India on the issue of staff reduction.

“We are in contact with the government of India. We take Canadian diplomats' safety very seriously, and we will continue to engage privately because we think that diplomatic conversations are best when they remain private,” Jolie had said.

Amid the worsening bilateral ties, India has asked Canada to withdraw the 41 diplomats from the country by October 10 and failing to comply with the deadline will see them lose their diplomatic immunity.

There are more than 60 Canadian diplomats posted in India.

Meanwhile on Thursday, the External Affairs Ministrysaid that a parity has been sought in diplomatic presence.

"On discussions on parity, given the much higher presence of diplomats or diplomatic presence here and their interference in our internal matters, we have sought parity in our respective diplomatic presence," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi told mediapersons in response to a question on the issue.

He further informed that discussions are ongoing to achieve parity.

"Given that Canadian diplomatic presence is higher, we would assume that there would be a reduction," he said.

Last month, after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had alleged in Parliament that Indian intelligence agents may have been involved in the murder of Sikh pro-Khalistan hardliner Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the diplomatic relations have hit an all time low between the two nations.

Following Trudeau's allegations, the two nations have expelled a diplomat each.

India had also termed Canada's allegations as "politically driven".

#Canada #Toronto

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Shikhar Dhawan granted divorce from Aesha Mukerji on grounds of cruelty by wife

2
Diaspora

British-Sikh man arrested at London pro-Khalistan protest over Indian mission attack

3
Punjab

Gurminder Singh appointed as Advocate General of Punjab

4
Delhi

Sisodia bail hearing: Supreme Court grills CBI, ED; asks how money laundering case made out against AAP leader

5
Punjab

SYL: Punjab will not give single drop of additional water to any state, says CM Mann

6
India

India insists Canada must reduce its diplomatic staff

7
India

Delhi excise policy scam: ‘Where is money trail?’ Supreme Court turns the heat on ED

8
Punjab

Punjab Governor seeks detailed report from CM Bhagwant Mann on Tarn Taran ‘illegal’ mining incident

9
Entertainment

Bobby Deol celebrates nephew Rajveer's Bollywood debut in 'Dono': A special day of dreams and family legacy

10
World Cup 2023 world cup 2023

World Cup opener: Centurions Rachin Ravindra, Conway produce New Zealand’s version of ‘Bazball’ to stun champions England

Don't Miss

View All
‘Golden girl’ Sift Kaur given rousing welcome in Faridkot
Punjab

'Golden girl' Sift Kaur given rousing welcome in Faridkot

3 Punjabi-origin NRIs enter Canada’s Manitoba Assembly
Punjab

Canada: 3 Punjabi-origin NRIs enter Manitoba Assembly

Rahul Gandhi visits Golden Temple again
Amritsar

Rahul Gandhi visits Amritsar's Golden Temple for second day; serves 'langar'

Mother’s pride: Harmilan Bains bags silver, performs better than mother
Sports

Mother's pride: Harmilan Bains bags silver, performs better than mother

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action
Punjab

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action in Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot’s last ruler claims 1/3rd share in ~25,500-crore property
Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot's last ruler claims 1/3rd share in Rs 25,500-crore property

Nijjar killing: Justin Trudeau’s statement irresponsible, could have been rephrased, say Indian diaspora in Canada
Diaspora

Justin Trudeau's statement on Nijjar killing was irresponsible, says Indian diaspora in Canada

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla’s chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts in exchange for ‘Canadian dreams’
Diaspora

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla's chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts

Top News

4 dead as fire breaks out at pharmaceutical factory in Amritsar

4 dead as fire breaks out at pharmaceutical factory in Punjab's Amritsar

The cause of fire yet to be ascertained

6 dead, 46 injured in massive fire at residential building in Mumbai

7 dead, 40 injured in massive fire at residential building in Mumbai

The fire-affected persons were rushed to a trauma centre at ...

Canada evacuates diplomats from Delhi to Southeast Asia: Report

Canada evacuates diplomats from Delhi to Southeast Asia: Report

The news comes amid claims by Canadian Foreign Affairs Minis...

Sikkim flash flood: Toll rises to 21, searches on for 103 missing people

Sikkim flash flood: Toll rises to 21, searches on for 103 missing people

So far, 2,411 people have been evacuated and accommodated at...

RBI retains repo rate at 6.5 pc

Reserve Bank of India retains repo rate at 6.5 per cent

Rate increase cycle was paused in April after six consecutiv...


Cities

View All

4 dead as fire breaks out at pharmaceutical factory in Amritsar

4 dead as fire breaks out at pharmaceutical factory in Punjab's Amritsar

Amritsar MC divides city in 20 sectors to improve civic amenities

Illegal mining: Khadoor Sahib AAP MLA's kin Nishan Singh granted bail

UK, Malaysia-based accomplices of three drug peddlers identified

Security guards deployed, CCTV cameras installed at govt schools

Year on, Chandigarh Admn to review Electric Vehicle Policy

Year on, Chandigarh Admn to review Electric Vehicle Policy

20 Chandigarh heritage items sold for Rs 3.81 crore in France

Sec 33 market mishap: Contractor, tenant held, released on bail

Chandigarh gets green crematorium, to cut wood usage by 60%

Close call, Naura wins by eight votes, elected PUTA chief

Delhi excise policy scam: ‘Where is money trail?’ SC turns the heat on ED

Delhi excise policy scam: ‘Where is money trail?’ Supreme Court turns the heat on ED

One nabbed for running fake de-addiction centre

AAP hits streets over ED action on MP

Seven teachers appointed on fake papers, L-G orders probe

Man duped of Rs 5 lakh over promise of job

Dengue stings district hard, tally rises to 90

Dengue stings district hard, tally rises to 90

Minister Kataruchak takes stock of paddy procurement at Phillaur

Two bikers killed in road mishaps

Minor dispute between 2 students turns violent

DC inspects Aam Aadmi Clinics, OOAT centre

Raining rewards: Over 5,000 police officials honoured for excellent duty

Raining rewards: Over 5,000 police officials honoured for excellent duty

Four booked for assaulting ASI, wife

GLADA demolishes five illegal colonies

Ex-bank manager booked for Rs 16.43-L ‘fraud’

2 nabbed in financier murder case

Patiala: Deceased girl’s kin seek probe by judges of High Court

Patiala: Deceased girl’s kin seek probe by judges of High Court

Armoured Division showcases fire power

College holds lecture on waste management

Punjabi University gets sanitary pad incinerators

PSPCL lift trophy at national tug of war championship