Canada pauses FTA negotiations with India

New Delhi, September 2
In an unexpected move, Canada has paused negotiations for a free trade agreement (FTA) with India and now both countries will mutually decide on resuming the talks in the future, an official said.
“We will decide by mutual agreement when negotiations will resume," the official said.
