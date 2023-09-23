Canada shared intelligence on murder of Sikh with India weeks ago: PM Trudeau

Reuters

Ottawa, September 23

Canada shared evidence that Indian government agents were potentially involved in the murder of a Sikh separatist leader in British Columbia with New Delhi weeks ago, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday.

"Canada has shared the credible allegations that I talked about on Monday with India. We did that many weeks ago," Trudeau told a news conference in Ottawa.

"We are there to work constructively with India. We hope that they engage with us so that we can get to the bottom of this very serious matter."

Tensions flared between India and Canada early this week following Trudeau's explosive allegations of the "potential" involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia on June 18.

India had designated Nijjar as a terrorist in 2020.

India angrily rejected the allegations as "absurd" and "motivated", and expelled a senior Canadian diplomat in a tit-for-tat move to Ottawa's expulsion of an Indian official over the case.

Nijjar, 45, the chief of the banned Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF), was one of India's most-wanted terrorists who carried a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh on his head. He was shot dead outside a gurdwara in Surrey.

While Canada hasn't yet provided any public evidence to back its claims, a media report citing Canadian government sources said that Ottawa's allegations are based on both human and signals intelligence and inputs from an ally the Five Eye intelligence network.

The Five Eyes network is an intelligence alliance consisting of the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada and New Zealand.

The Canadian government has amassed both human and signals intelligence in a months-long investigation of the Sikh man's death that has inflamed relations with India, CBC News, a division of the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, reported on Thursday quoting sources.

That intelligence includes communications involving Indian officials themselves, including Indian diplomats present in Canada, according to Canadian government sources.

