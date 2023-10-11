 Canadian Foreign Minister Joly, Jaishankar held ‘secret meeting’ in Washington last month: Report : The Tribune India

Trudeau and Joly last week said Ottawa was trying to resolve the stand-off with India in private

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with his Canadian counterpart Mélanie Joly. PTI File



New Delhi/Toronto, October 11

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly held a “secret meeting” with her Indian counterpart S Jaishankar in Washington last month, a media report has said, amid a diplomatic row between the two countries over the killing of a Sikh separatist leader in June.

The report by the Financial Times on Tuesday came even as Canada is yet to comply with India's communication to Ottawa to withdraw over three dozen of its 62 diplomats in the country.

The Ministry of External Affairs declined to comment when asked about the reported meeting. There was no response from the Canadian side as well.

Jaishankar was in Washington DC from September 27 to 30 after concluding a five-day trip to New York.

India asked Canada to withdraw the diplomats amid the escalating diplomatic row that erupted following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegation linking Indian agents to the killing of Khalistani separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June. India strongly rejected the charges.

Nijjar was shot dead by two masked gunmen. India had designated Nijjar as a terrorist in 2020.

Reports said India asked Canada to withdraw 41 diplomats by October 10.

Talks between the two sides are going on over India's demand on downsizing of the Canadian diplomatic staff in the country, people familiar with the matter said.

India has referred to the Vienna Convention to demand parity in mutual diplomatic presence. It is learnt that Canada has rejected the argument.

Trudeau and Joly last week said Ottawa was trying to resolve the stand-off in private, the FT reported.

Several days earlier, Joly also held a secret meeting with Jaishankar in Washington, it said attributing it to people familiar with the situation.

On India's demands to downsize the Canadian diplomatic staff, there were reports that India set a deadline of October 10.

Meanwhile, Joly on Wednesday said diplomacy is always better when conversations remain private, underscoring that she will continue to take the same approach when it comes to India.

"Well, I've said it many times, and I'll continue to say it. Diplomacy is always better when conversations remain private. And that's the approach I will continue to take when it comes to India," Joly said while responding to a question during a press conference in Ottawa.  

