Canadian PM Trudeau congratulates Modi on election win, steps up ‘rule of law’ in relationship with India

Chandigarh, June 6
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau congratulated his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on his victory in the General Election.
The Canadian PM wrote on X, "Congratulations to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his electoral victory." "Canada stands ready to work with his government to advance the relationship between our nations' peoples--anchored to human rights, diversity, and the rule of law," he said.
“Congratulations to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his electoral victory. Canada stands ready to work with his government to advance the relationship between our nations’ peoples—anchored to human rights, diversity, and the rule of law.” – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau— CanadianPM (@CanadianPM) June 5, 2024
Trudeau wishes for Modi comes amidst strained ties between India and Canada over Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s killing.
Nijjar was designated a terrorist by the Indian government in 2020. He was shot dead in Surrey last June.
The video of his killing that reportedly surfaced in March this year showed Nijjar being shot by armed men outside a gurdwara in what has been described as an alleged "contract killing" by the Indian governmnet.
India has, however, denied the allegations as "absurd" and "motivated".
