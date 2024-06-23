‘Cancel NEET-UG’: Students protest across states

PTI

New Delhi, June 22

Student unions backed by the opposition parties today held protests in several states over alleged irregularities in the NEE-UG 2024.

In Hyderabad, NSUI and Left-backed student unions on Saturday held a gathered at the residence of Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, demanding a retest of the medical entrance exam. The NSUI is the student wing of the Congress.

The activists of the student unions, who raised slogans against Reddy, were removed from the place by police.

In Kolkata, Youth Congress activists protested outside the Raj Bhavan. Around 100 activists marched from Bentick Street to the Raj Bhavan and demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Members of the Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad (TMCP), the student wing of the TMC, also protested against alleged irregularities in medical entrance NEET and UGC-NET.

The TMCP activists assembled before Jaipuria College in north Kolkata and Asutosh College in the southern part of the city. Earlier, Congress and TMC youth activists had also held similar protests over the twin issues.